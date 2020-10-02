Deals: AirPods With Wireless Charging Case Drops to $151 on Amazon ($48 Off)

Amazon has introduced a new deal on the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, now priced at $151.00, down from $199.00. This isn't quite the lowest price that we've ever tracked for the AirPods, but it is the first notable sale in a few weeks and the best price available right now.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This model of the AirPods includes the Wireless Charging Case, allowing you to charge the Bluetooth headphones with any Qi-supported wireless mat. You can buy the charging case separately for $69.00 right now on Amazon, down from $79.00.

There are also a few ongoing sales on the other AirPods models. You can get the AirPods with Charging Case for $129.00, down from $159.00. The AirPods Pro are priced at $219.00, down from $249.00. Both of these Amazon discounts are among the best online.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.