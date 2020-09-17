Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 14.2 Update to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming tvOS 14.2 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming just a day after the release of the tvOS 14 update.



Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models, the tvOS 14.2 developer beta can be downloaded onto the ‌‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌‌ via a profile that’s installed using Xcode.

tvOS updates other than new releases are typically minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than major outward-facing changes. There’s no word yet on what’s included in tvOS 14.2 update, but we’ll update this article should anything new be found.