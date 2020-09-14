Guides
Apple Updates AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 3A283

by

Apple today released new 3A283 firmware updates for the second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro. The second-generation ‌AirPods‌ are being updated from the 2D15 firmware they were previously running, while the ‌AirPods‌ Pros are being updated from the 2D27 firmware they had installed previously.


Apple does not provide details on what's included in refreshed firmware so we don't know what's included, but we are awaiting new firmware to support iOS 14 features such as automatic device switching and spatial audio for the ‌AirPods Pro‌.

There's no standard way to upgrade the firmware of the ‌‌AirPods‌, with the new firmware installed over-the-air while the ‌AirPods‌ are connected to an iOS device. Putting the ‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting the ‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌ to a power source, and then pairing the ‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌ to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.

You can check your ‌‌AirPods‌ or ‌AirPods Pro‌‌ firmware by following these steps:

  • Connect your ‌AirPods‌ or ‌AirPods Pro‌ to your iOS device.
  • Open the Settings app.
  • Tap General.
  • Tap About.
  • Tap ‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌.
  • Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."

It has been several months since Apple released new firmware updates for the ‌AirPods‌ and the ‌AirPods Pro‌.

‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌ firmware updates often include performance improvements, bug fixes, and feature tweaks, and if we find notable changes after the firmware updates are installed, we'll add new details to this article.

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
cipher29
18 minutes ago at 11:28 am
Safari is quite a bit snappier.... Not noticing anything else though ..
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Unity451
13 minutes ago at 11:32 am
No way to know what's been updated... No way to force an update... Thanks, Tim.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Itsedstech
19 minutes ago at 11:27 am
GIVE ME SPATIAL AUDIO *heavy breathing*
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
gotadd36
12 minutes ago at 11:33 am


It won’t come with this.. the update required for spatial audio will be a hardware update ( all current hardware updates for AirPods Pro are 1.0.0.0) (I think that’s the amount of zeros lol) this is a software update

Wrong
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
otternonsense
19 minutes ago at 11:26 am
I certainly hope the ANC is back to its original glory.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
darkslide29
12 minutes ago at 11:33 am
Still crazy that we don't get firmware/patch notes! o_O
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

