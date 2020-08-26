Twelve South Launches New BookBook Cover for iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard

Twelve South today launched the BookBook Cover for iPad Pro, a new leather accessory for the ‌iPad Pro‌ and Magic Keyboard. With the new case, an ‌iPad Pro‌ and Magic Keyboard are protected by two hardback case covers, a rigid spine, reinforced corners, and dual zippers.

As with previous BookBook products from Twelve South, the accessory is designed to look like a vintage hardcover novel, and it's available for 11-inch ($69.99) and 12.9-inch ($89.99) ‌iPad Pro‌ models. The 11-inch accessory also supports the third generation iPad Air, seventh generation ‌iPad‌, and 10.5-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, along with Apple's Smart Keyboard and ‌Smart Keyboard‌ Folio.

Additionally, Twelve South has the new BookBook Case for 11-inch ($79.99) and 12.9-inch ($99.99) ‌iPad Pro‌. This accessory is designed solely for protection and use of the ‌iPad‌, and isn't meant for compatible keyboard devices that physically connect to the ‌iPad‌. It includes a built-in display stand for typing and the same leather construction as other BookBook products.

Twelve South's new BookBook accessories are available now from the company's website.