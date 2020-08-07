Apple Donating to Beirut Relief Efforts: 'We Grieve With the People of Lebanon'

In a tweet, Apple CEO Tim Cook today indicated that Apple will be donating to relief organizations that are helping with immediate needs and long-term support in Beirut, following a deadly explosion in the city earlier this week.

Image Credit: QRCS via Twitter

A reported 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate exploded in Lebanon's capital on the evening of August 4, killing hundreds and injuring thousands.

Apple routinely donates to relief organizations following natural disasters and other tragedies.