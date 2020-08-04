T-Mobile Launches First Nationwide Standalone 5G Network in U.S.

T-Mobile today announced that it has launched the first nationwide standalone 5G network in the United States, with the carrier's 5G footprint expanding by 30 percent across the country effective immediately.



Whereas non-standalone 5G relies on mid-band 4G LTE architecture, standalone 5G allows signals to travel further, covering hundreds of square miles from a single tower and going deeper into buildings than before. In standalone 5G areas, T-Mobile says it has also seen up to a 40 percent reduction in latency during testing for improved responsiveness.

T-Mobile brags that its 5G network is more than two times larger than AT&T's and more than 10,000 times larger than Verizon's, now covering 1.3 million square miles in more than 7,500 cities and towns across the United States.

This news comes one day after the T-Mobile and Sprint brands completed their unification under the T-Mobile brand nationwide.