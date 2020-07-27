Amazon Debuts Revamped Alexa App That's Rolling Out to iOS Users Soon

Amazon today unveiled a new version of its Alexa mobile app for iOS and Android users, which as TechCrunch explains, is designed to offer a more personalized experience that provides better instruction on when and how consumers can use Alexa.



There's a new home screen with a large Alexa button at the top that encourages users to tap the button or say Alexa to get started. Amazon recommends tasks that can help users get more out of Alexa, such as linking a Spotify account or using video call features.

Suggestions are personalized based on how customers have used the app in the past and what Amazon services they take advantage of, such as Amazon Music, Audible, reminders, shopping lists, and more. First time users will see more suggestions and tips on what can be done through the mobile app.

The redesign de-prioritizes the third-party voice apps or skills as many Amazon customers weren't using this feature, and Skills & Games can now be found in the "More" tab alongside Reminders and Routines. Amazon's first-party offerings, like shopping and media playback, are now the focal point of the home screen.

The new Alexa app will be rolling out worldwide over the course of the next month on iOS, Android, and Fire OS devices, and should be available to everyone by late August.