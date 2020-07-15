Apple's Twitter Account Hacked by Bitcoin Scammers

Apple's Twitter account has been breached by bitcoin scammers who have also hacked the Twitter accounts of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft CEO Bill Gates.



Apple users should be careful not to believe the fake tweet, which is a scam to collect bitcoin. Twitter has been deleting the fake tweets, but the scammers who have breached the accounts have been repeatedly posting them.

The tweet that was posted on the Apple Twitter account has since been deleted.