Deals: Amazon Taking $400 Off 16-Inch MacBook Pro, Starting at New Low Price of $1,999.99 for 512GB

Amazon has introduced a new low price on Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro today, including both 512GB and 1TB models. Starting with the 512GB model (2.6GHz 6-Core, 16GB RAM), you can get this notebook for $1,999.99, down from $2,399.00.

This $400 off sale is the new lowest price we've ever seen for this model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. On Amazon, the retailer is taking $299 off automatically, and once you head to the checkout screen you'll see an additional $100 off your order.

Likewise, the 1TB model (2.3GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM) has a new low price on Amazon today. You can get this notebook for $2,399.99, down from $2,799.00. Just like the 512GB version, you'll see the final price of this sale at the checkout screen, and it's available in both Silver and Space Gray.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.