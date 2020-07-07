Deals: Amazon Discounting Apple Watch Series 3 by $30, Starting at $169 for 38mm GPS Models

Amazon's discount on the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) remains ongoing this week, with the smartwatch available for $169.00, down from $199.00. This version of the Apple Watch typically sees discounts to around $179, so Amazon's sale is about $10 below the previous sale price and among the best online right now.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale is focused on the 38mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 3, available in space gray aluminum with a black sport band. Although this is a previous-generation model, the Series 3 model has many useful features like an optical heart sensor, activity tracking, swimproof design, and more.

You can also purchase the 42mm GPS model for $199.00, down from $229.00, another $30 sale that's only available in the space gray aluminum colorway. When these devices launched in 2017, prices for GPS models started at $329.

