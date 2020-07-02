Influential Wristwatch Website Hodinkee Becomes an Authorized Apple Watch Retailer

New York City-based watch retailer Hodinkee today announced that it is now an authorized retailer for the Apple Watch. The company has been known as an influential watch review site and recently launched an e-commerce platform, the Hodinkee Shop, where high-end mechanical watches can be purchased.



From today, the Hodinkee Shop also includes Apple Watch Series 5 models along with a variety of ‌Apple Watch‌ accessories. The store is only selling cellular versions of the ‌Apple Watch‌, and prices match Apple's own prices on the Series 5. Both aluminum and stainless steel models are available.



"We are very excited to be an authorized retailer for ‌Apple Watch‌,” said HODINKEE Chief Commercial Officer Russell Kelly. “It is a revolutionary product, an impressive example of design and functionality which seamlessly integrates into daily life. Not only does ‌Apple Watch‌ complement our product offering but it also further positions the HODINKEE Shop as an e-commerce new luxury leader.”

Hodinkee has bands like the Milanese Loop, Sport Band, and Sport Loop. In terms of charging accessories, the retailer is also offering the ‌Apple Watch‌ Magnetic Charging Dock and various Magnetic Charging Cable options. The AirPods and AirPods Pro are even available on the Apple section of the Hodinkee Shop.