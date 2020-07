Apple's iCloud.com website is down for some users, according to a report on Apple's System Status page. The issue began at 3:25 p.m. Pacific Time, and is ongoing.



Affected users who visit iCloud.com run into a message that says the iCloud website can't be found. "‌iCloud‌ can't find that page," it reads.



Apple is working on fixing the issue, though it is not clear when the website will be back up and running.