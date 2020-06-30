Deals: Get Up to 40% Off SanDisk and Western Digital Accessories in Today's Amazon Gold Box

SanDisk and Western Digital storage accessories are receiving notable discounts in Amazon's Gold Box today. During this sale, you can save up to 50 percent on memory cards, flash drives, hard drives, portable SSD devices, and more.
We've rounded up a few of the discounts in the lists below, but you can find the full list of products on sale by visiting Amazon. If you're interested, be sure to browse the sale before it expires later tonight.
SanDisk + Western Digital Gold Box Sale
Memory Cards
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro SDXC - $15.99, down from $24.99
- SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC - $22.35, down from $34.99
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra MicroSDXC - $31.99, down from $44.99
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB MicroSDXC - $47.99, down from $62.99
Portable Hard Drives
- WD 2TB Portable External Hard Drive - $62.99, down from $89.99
- WD Black 2TB Internal Hard Drive - $89.99, down from $119.99
- WD Black 5TB P10 - $99.99, down from $149.99
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable External SSD - $135.79, down from $149.99
Flash Drives
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra Luxe - $15.99, down from $29.99
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra Fit - $27.59, down from $33.21
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Type-C - $29.99, down from $36.85
- SanDisk 128GB iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone/iPad - $35.99, down from $59.99
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.