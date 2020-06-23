Apple Begins Selling Standalone 2-Meter Thunderbolt 3 Pro Cable for $129
Apple has quietly started selling its 2-meter Thunderbolt 3 cable priced at $129, offering a braided design and active cable technology that supports full Thunderbolt 3 data transfer speeds of up to 40Gb/s. This marks the first time the cable has been available as a standalone purchase, as it is otherwise only available included with the Pro Display XDR.
Featuring a black braided design that coils without tangling, this 2-meter cable supports Thunderbolt 3 data transfer up to 40Gb/s, USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfer up to 10Gb/s, DisplayPort video output (HBR3), and charging up to 100W. Use this cable to connect a Mac with Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to Thunderbolt 3 devices such as Pro Display XDR, docks, and hard drives.
Passive Thunderbolt 3 cables like Apple's standard version are limited to shorter lengths of less than a meter, as they are unable to maintain maximum speeds over longer lengths. Active electronics in the cable connectors are required for longer-length cables, which adds significantly to the cost. Even so, Apple's Thunderbolt 3 Pro Cable carries a price premium over many other active cables, including an $80 Belkin one also carried by Apple.
Lengths beyond two or three meters require optical cables that are even more expensive, and optical Thunderbolt 3 cables are only just now starting to come to market with prices starting at several hundred dollars.
What Apple isn't specifically telling us is that this is can be used as a USB C cable as well. It works with iPad Pro too.
So does the $80 Belkin one - what's so special about the apple one that warrants a 162% price increase?
The belkin is Thunderbolt 3 only.
Belkin is only 60 W charging. Also, Apple stuff is PVC free for environmental reasons (for better or worse), I don't see any such claim on the Belkin.
It is not cheap and not expensive considering it is driving a PCIe connection with 40GB/s speed for 2 meters. It is not for everyone.