Apple Begins Selling Standalone 2-Meter Thunderbolt 3 Pro Cable for $129

by

Apple has quietly started selling its 2-meter Thunderbolt 3 cable priced at $129, offering a braided design and active cable technology that supports full Thunderbolt 3 data transfer speeds of up to 40Gb/s. This marks the first time the cable has been available as a standalone purchase, as it is otherwise only available included with the Pro Display XDR.


Featuring a black braided design that coils without tangling, this 2-meter cable supports Thunderbolt 3 data transfer up to 40Gb/s, USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfer up to 10Gb/s, DisplayPort video output (HBR3), and charging up to 100W. Use this cable to connect a Mac with Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to Thunderbolt 3 devices such as Pro Display XDR, docks, and hard drives.

Passive Thunderbolt 3 cables like Apple's standard version are limited to shorter lengths of less than a meter, as they are unable to maintain maximum speeds over longer lengths. Active electronics in the cable connectors are required for longer-length cables, which adds significantly to the cost. Even so, Apple's Thunderbolt 3 Pro Cable carries a price premium over many other active cables, including an $80 Belkin one also carried by Apple.

Lengths beyond two or three meters require optical cables that are even more expensive, and optical Thunderbolt 3 cables are only just now starting to come to market with prices starting at several hundred dollars.

Avatar
xnsys
48 minutes ago at 11:42 pm
Hopefully comes with a jar of Vaseline at that price...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
ikir
40 minutes ago at 11:51 pm
It is not cheap and not expensive considering it is driving a PCIe connection with 40GB/s speed for 2 meters. It is not for everyone.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Hessel89
33 minutes ago at 11:58 pm


So does the $80 Belkin one - what's so special about the apple one that warrants a 162% price increase?

What Apple isn't specifically telling us is that this is can be used as a USB C cable as well. It works with iPad Pro too.
The belkin is Thunderbolt 3 only.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
dz5b609
31 minutes ago at 11:59 pm
For people saying this is expensive, you don't know what you're talking about.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
konqerror
27 minutes ago at 12:03 am


So does the $80 Belkin one - what's so special about the apple one that warrants a 162% price increase?

Belkin is only 60 W charging. Also, Apple stuff is PVC free for environmental reasons (for better or worse), I don't see any such claim on the Belkin.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
xnsys
35 minutes ago at 11:55 pm


It is not cheap and not expensive considering it is driving a PCIe connection with 40GB/s speed for 2 meters. It is not for everyone.

So does the $80 Belkin one - what's so special about the apple one that warrants a 162% price increase?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
