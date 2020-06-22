Spotify App Could Include Music Video Player in Future Version

Spotify appears to be exploring the possibility of adding music videos to the streaming service's "Now Playing" app interface.

Serial app de-coder Jane Wong discovered and enabled the feature, which currently consists of a tabbed interface for the Now Playing screen that offers different options for showing content while listening to tracks.

The new tabs include standard album art, the new video player, and "Canvas," which is the Spotify feature that shows a looping video clip or animation in place of album art.

Spotify has included video content before, but not on the scale that's presumably being considered here – showing full music videos, similar to how YouTube Music does.

Spotify is finally working on a tab to switch between Canvas, Album Art, and Video (which is new!) pic.twitter.com/xOwvoSnBdV — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 20, 2020

As the graphic above mentions, Spotify is "still exploring" what to do with this new video section, but it's hard to think of what other use there could be for it.