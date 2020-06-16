Guides
Arm Macs Are Coming

Arm-based Macs are expected to be announced at WWDC 2020

Apple Adds WWDC Special Event Video to YouTube Ahead of Monday, Lets People Set Reminders

by

Apple is planning to stream its upcoming WWDC keynote event on YouTube, and today, the company uploaded a WWDC Special Event video to its YouTube channel in preparation.


The video allows YouTube users to set reminders for the keynote, which kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, June 22. The reminders will alert YouTube users about the stream ahead of when it starts so it won't be missed.

Apple also plans to stream the keynote on its Apple Events website, though the Apple Events app on the Apple TV, in the Apple Developer app, and on the Apple Developer website, giving Apple fans and developers multiple ways to watch.

For those unable to tune in to one of Apple's streams, MacRumors will be covering the event live both here on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive Twitter account.

Avatar
JosephAW
23 hours ago at 04:37 pm
I went ahead into the future and watched it. A lot of people were disappointed with the keynote. ;)
Avatar
Apple2GS
22 hours ago at 06:07 pm
Might be a long one. Seems like lots of new products coming. Hope they keep politics and pandering to a minimum.
Avatar
otozuz
21 hours ago at 06:33 pm
I'm personally looking forward to a solid version of macOS. With Catalina it's the first time in 15 years that I have to deal with my MacBook Pro restarting randomly at least once a week, fans going at full speed without any apparent reason, bad battery life when no heavy apps are in use, etc.
Avatar
shyam09
22 hours ago at 05:17 pm


I went ahead into the future and watched it. A lot of people were disappointed with the keynote. ;)

You'll have to keep going back into the future until Monday though to verify the space time continuum has not been altered.

Also, make sure Hair Force One gets a part. That's your mission.
Avatar
ErikGrim
20 hours ago at 07:48 pm
I’ll take one apology for Catalina / Music please
Avatar
now i see it
22 hours ago at 05:36 pm
But but but what about all that nonsense in the past requiring such & such a Mac running such & such an OS with version such & such of QuickTime?
.... just to see a freaking video.
Glad those days are gone forever
