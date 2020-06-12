Deals: HomePod Returns to Its Low Price of $199.99 in Best Buy's New Sale

Apple's HomePod has again reached its lowest-ever price of $199.99 today at Best Buy. This sale is a solid $99 discount on the original $299.00 price of the HomePod, and it's one that Best Buy has offered a few times throughout 2020.

The discount is part of Best Buy's new "Dads & Grads" sale, which includes $50 off Powerbeats Pro, up to $200 off MacBook Pro, $100 off MacBook Air, and more. There are also discounts on 4K TV sets, smart home products, and Windows laptops.

Best Buy offers free next-day delivery for most shoppers in the United States, and there are also options to pick up devices at a local store. Both the White and Space Gray color options are on sale at Best Buy.

We track the best deals on HomePod every week, so be sure to bookmark our guide if you're on the hunt for solid HomePod discounts.