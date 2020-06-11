Adobe Launches 'Photoshop Camera' App on iPhone With Over 80 Custom Filters and 'Insta-Worthy' Lenses

Following eight months of beta testing, Adobe today made its free Photoshop Camera app available to all iPhone users.



Like many other third-party camera apps, Photoshop Camera revolves around adding filters and effects to your photos, before or after taking the shot. There are over 80 custom filters and effects to choose from at launch, along with custom-designed lenses inspired by artists and influencers like singer Billie Eilish.

Artificial intelligence plays a key role in Photoshop Camera. When taking photos, the app can make automatic improvements to attributes such as lighting and focus. And for group selfies, the app recognizes where each subject is positioned to eliminate distortion.

Photoshop Camera is primarily targeted at mobile-first Instagram users, competing with the likes of Snapchat, Facetune, and Instagram itself.

The app is now available on the App Store.