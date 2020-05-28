Apple Pay Promo Offers 30% Discount From Ray-Ban

Apple sends out Apple Pay promotional emails on a regular basis, and this week's promotion provides a 30 percent discount on custom sunglasses or eyeglasses from Ray-Ban when using ‌Apple Pay‌ and the promo code APPLEPAY at checkout.



The deal applies only to custom orders on the Ray-Ban.com website, and the promotion is valid until June 3, 2020. The Ray-Ban website features a Custom Lab that allows users to choose from 37 styles, 149 lens types, and 290 color options.

Pricing for sunglasses varies based on the style chosen and add-ons, but prices are over $100. Apple's promotional email also highlights other retailers that accept ‌Apple Pay‌, such as Daily Harvest, Old Navy, Pacsun, and Bath & Body Works.