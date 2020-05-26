Deals: Anker's New Flash Sale Has Up to 37% Off Portable Batteries, Lightning Cables, and Wall Chargers

Anker today has a new Gold Box deal on Amazon, with 10 discounts across portable batteries, Lightning and USB-C cables, and wall chargers. In total, you can save up to 37 percent off of these accessories, and all of the discounts will expire later tonight.
Portable Batteries
- PowerCore Fusion 5,000 mAh - $32.99, down from $49.99
- PowerCore 26,800 mAh - $37.49, down from $65.98
- PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh (with USB-C Charger) - $39.99, down from $59.99
Cables
- Powerline+ Lightning Cable (3-pack) - $29.99, down from $39.99
- USB-C to Lightning Cable (2-pack) - $29.99, down from $39.99
Wireless Charger
- PowerWave Stand - $34.99, down from $49.99
Miscellaneous
- Car Charger (2-port) - $14.99, down from $21.99
- Power Strip with USB-C Power Delivery - $22.49, down from $33.99
- Surge Protector Power Strip - $24.99, down from $33.99
- USB-C Charger - $38.99, down from $57.99
