Deals: Woot Discounting Refurbished iPhones in New Sale, Starting at $130 for iPhone 7

Woot today has a collection of refurbished iPhones on sale, starting at $129.99 for the 32GB iPhone 7. There are multiple colors in the sale, and you can also opt for the 128GB or 256GB iPhone 7.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In total, there are sales on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Head to Woot to browse all of the iPhones on sale.

All of these smartphones have been refurbished and are expected to have a moderate level of wear and tear, but Woot promises that each device has been tested and will be in full working condition. Additionally, batteries are tested to function at minimum 85 percent capacity.

Lastly, Woot today also has a deal on the Retina 4K 21.5-inch iMac from 2017 (3.0 GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB) for $979.99, down from an original price of $1,299.00. Woot notes that this iMac is brand new and factory sealed, but it does not come with an Apple warranty. Instead, you'll receive a one year iRecertify Warranty.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.