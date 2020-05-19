Deals: Woot Selling Refurbished Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 Models From $130 Today Only

Woot's newest refurbished sale has discounts on the Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 today, with prices starting at $129.99 for the 38mm Apple Watch Series 2 (GPS). Nike+ models in Series 2 are also available from $134.99.

42mm Series 2 models are on sale from $149.99 at Woot, and every size option has a few colors available. These include Space Gray, Silver, and Rose Gold aluminum cases, as well as Black, White, and Pink Sport Bands.

For Series 3 models, prices start at $169.99 for 38mm GPS models. Woot also has Apple Watch Series 3 devices with cellular support, which start at $189.99 for 38mm sizes. While Series 4 models were on sale earlier in the morning, they have now sold out.

Every Apple Watch on sale today at Woot is expected to have a moderate level of wear and tear, which could include scratches, dents, and dings. Woot promises that it has tested every device it sells in refurbished condition, and the products are expected to be in full working condition. They also come with a 90 day Woot warranty.

