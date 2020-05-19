Guides
Exposure Notifications

Apple in the iOS 13.5 beta introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
FaceTime
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

AirPods Studio
Fall 2020

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that could launch this fall for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
Deals: Woot Selling Refurbished Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 Models From $130 Today Only

Woot's newest refurbished sale has discounts on the Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 today, with prices starting at $129.99 for the 38mm Apple Watch Series 2 (GPS). Nike+ models in Series 2 are also available from $134.99.

42mm Series 2 models are on sale from $149.99 at Woot, and every size option has a few colors available. These include Space Gray, Silver, and Rose Gold aluminum cases, as well as Black, White, and Pink Sport Bands.

For Series 3 models, prices start at $169.99 for 38mm GPS models. Woot also has Apple Watch Series 3 devices with cellular support, which start at $189.99 for 38mm sizes. While Series 4 models were on sale earlier in the morning, they have now sold out.

Every Apple Watch on sale today at Woot is expected to have a moderate level of wear and tear, which could include scratches, dents, and dings. Woot promises that it has tested every device it sells in refurbished condition, and the products are expected to be in full working condition. They also come with a 90 day Woot warranty.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Apple's Plan to Pay $500 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over 'Secretly Throttling' Older iPhones Gets Preliminary Approval

Friday May 15, 2020 2:44 pm PDT by
Apple in March agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit that accused the company of "secretly throttling" older iPhone models, and now the settlement has been preliminarily approved by a judge. According to Law360, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila in a Zoom hearing provided preliminary approval but said that he wants to extend the final approval deadlines due to the...
179 comments

Resolutions and Features of All-OLED iPhone 12 Lineup Detailed in New Report

Monday May 18, 2020 10:43 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhones will all use flexible OLEDs sourced from either Samsung, BOE, and LG Display, with some new features like 10-bit color expected, according to a report from display analyst Ross Young. On his site Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Young details "corrections and confirmations" on what we can expect from Apple's upcoming 2020 iPhone lineup, which will consist of...
132 comments

Top Stories: 10.8-Inch iPad, Apple Glasses, AirPods Studio, iPhone 12, and 14-Inch MacBook Pro Rumors

Saturday May 16, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
With Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro now out the door and there still being about six weeks until WWDC, much of the Apple news this week focused on rumors. We heard new information about larger displays for Apple's cheaper iPad models, the so-called Apple Glasses, and Apple's high-end "AirPods Studio" headphones. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Other rumors...
8 comments

Leaker: Apple to Launch New Low-Cost iPad This Year With A12 Chip

Friday May 15, 2020 3:02 am PDT by
Apple's eighth-generation iPad will arrive this year and feature an A12 chip, according to an anonymous Twitter account with a thus-far proven track record for forthcoming Apple product leaks. Apple's seventh-generation iPad, introduced in September 2019, was an iterative update to the sixth-generation low-cost iPad, with a larger 10.2-inch display and support for new accessories. However,...
98 comments

Ubisoft Sues Apple and Google Over Distribution of Alleged 'Ripoff' Game

Saturday May 16, 2020 1:31 pm PDT by
Ubisoft Entertainment this week levied a lawsuit against Apple and Google, accusing them of selling a "ripoff" of its popular video game Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege, reports Bloomberg. Ubisoft filed a complaint in federal court in Los Angeles, claiming that the game "Area F2," developed by Qookka Games, is a "near carbon copy" of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege, aiming to "piggyback"...
99 comments

Apple Details Safety Measures When Reopening Apple Retail Stores, Including Curbside Pickup and Drop-off Option

Sunday May 17, 2020 5:12 pm PDT by
Apple Senior Vice President of Retail & People Deirdre O'Brien today published a letter regarding Apple's approach on the reopening of retail stores. O'Brien mentioned that over 100 stores globally have already reopened their doors. The letter notes that when a store does reopen, face coverings will be required for both Apple employees and customers. Apple will also be providing face...
73 comments

China Threatens to Add Apple, Other US Companies to 'Unreliable Entity List'

Monday May 18, 2020 3:52 am PDT by
China could put Apple on an "unreliable entity list" alongside other U.S. companies, in a series of punitive countermeasures the country is prepared to take against U.S. moves to block shipments of semiconductors to Huawei, claimed a report over the weekend. According to the Global Times, the Chinese government's mouthpiece, the list would be a first step toward launching a series of...
110 comments

Apple Reopening 25 US Stores and 12 in Canada This Week

Monday May 18, 2020 2:17 am PDT by
Apple will reopen more than 25 stores across the U.S. and 12 stores in Canada this week, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The decision follows a published letter on Sunday from the company's senior VP of retail, Deirdre O'Brien, detailing the safety measures that Apple is taking as it gradually re-opens stores across the globe. These include temperature checks conducted at the door, limited ...
25 comments

Kuo: Apple Glasses to Launch in 2022 at Earliest, New 10.8-Inch iPad and 9-Inch iPad Mini Coming in 2020/2021

Thursday May 14, 2020 9:40 am PDT by
Apple has long been rumored to be working on some kind of augmented reality headset, and in a new note to investors, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that he expects the Apple Glasses to launch in 2022 at the earliest. Taiwanese site DigiTimes also recently said that Apple's AR glasses could launch by 2022 as suppliers work to ramp up development, and The Information has also suggested a 2022 ...
118 comments

Deals: Apple's AirPods Pro Drop to New Low Price of $219 at Verizon ($30 Off)

Saturday May 16, 2020 6:11 am PDT by
Verizon continues to lower the price of Apple's AirPods Pro, now offering the Bluetooth headphones for $219.99, down from an original price of $249.00. This is $5 under AT&T's current price on the headphones, and the lowest price we have ever seen for new AirPods Pro to date. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small ...
25 comments