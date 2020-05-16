Deals: Apple's AirPods Pro Drop to New Low Price of $219 at Verizon ($30 Off)

Verizon continues to lower the price of Apple's AirPods Pro, now offering the Bluetooth headphones for $219.99, down from an original price of $249.00. This is $5 under AT&T's current price on the headphones, and the lowest price we have ever seen for new AirPods Pro to date.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Like previous Verizon discounts, you'll need to add the AirPods Pro to your cart to see the $30 discount. Verizon supports free two day shipping, and some retail stores are offering same-day pick-up for some locations across the United States.

AirPods Pro are Apple's high-end headphones, with support for Active Noise Cancellation. The AirPods Pro also have overall better sound quality than the AirPods, and custom silicone ear-tips that provide a more snug fit for different ear sizes.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.