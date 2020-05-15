Guides
Exposure Notifications

Apple in the iOS 13.5 beta introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
FaceTime
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

AirPods Studio
Fall 2020

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that could launch this fall for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

Foldable iPhone
Facebook Acquires GIF-Sharing and Creation Platform GIPHY for $400M

by

Facebook today announced that it has acquired the popular GIF sharing platform GIPHY, and it will be joining the Instagram team. Instagram has supported GIPHY search in Stories for years now, but Facebook said it will "further integrate" the platform's GIF library into Instagram and other Facebook apps.

The sum of the GIPHY acquisition by Facebook is reportedly around $400 million, according to Axios.


The company aims to eventually make it even easier to find GIFs and stickers in Instagram Stories and direct messages. GIPHY will continue to operate its own library of GIFs and stickers, while Facebook will invest in the company's technology and relationships with content and API partners.

On Facebook, GIPHY access allows users to search for and post GIFs in comments. Both GIFs and stickers are supported in Facebook and Instagram Stories, as well as in direct messaging. Likewise, Facebook-owned WhatsApp supports GIFs in a similar fashion.

Tags: Facebook, Instagram, Giphy

Top Rated Comments

Avatar
phajtol
28 minutes ago at 08:18 am
RIP Giphy
RIP Giphy
Avatar
techfreak23
28 minutes ago at 08:17 am
Great. Remind me to never use that service again...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
imnotthewalrus
28 minutes ago at 08:18 am
...well I suppose I’ll have to delete GIPHY from my phone now...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Logamaniac
27 minutes ago at 08:19 am
Rats
Rats
Avatar
Baymowe335
29 minutes ago at 08:17 am
I literally forgot Facebook existed.
I literally forgot Facebook existed.
Avatar
Darmok N Jalad
25 minutes ago at 08:21 am
Great, another thing to be strip-mined of its worth by Facebook.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Top Stories

Apple Updates Second-Generation AirPods Firmware to Version 2D15

Tuesday May 12, 2020 11:53 am PDT by
A week after releasing a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, Apple has pushed the same firmware to the second-generation AirPods, updating them from the previous 2A364 firmware to the new 2D15 firmware. Apple didn't make it clear what's new in the refreshed firmware at this time, and AirPods Pro owners had mixed reactions to the update, with some saying that it improved Active Noise...
Read Full Article58 comments

Comparing the 13-Inch MacBook Pro to the MacBook Air and iPad Pro

Tuesday May 12, 2020 2:26 pm PDT by
In the last two months, Apple has refreshed the 13-inch MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, all of which have similarities in performance and functionality. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In our latest video, we went hands-on with all three of Apple's new machines for a detailed performance comparison to give MacRumors readers some...
Read Full Article126 comments

Apple Adds Some 2013 and 2014 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Models to Vintage Products List

Tuesday May 12, 2020 2:26 am PDT by
A little later than expected, Apple has added the following 2013 and 2014 models of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to its vintage and obsolete products list: MacBook Air (11-inch, Mid 2013) MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2013) MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2014) MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2014) MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2014) Also today, Apple added the iPod touch (5th generation) to its...
Read Full Article86 comments

Kuo: Apple Glasses to Launch in 2022 at Earliest, New 10.8-Inch iPad and 9-Inch iPad Mini Coming in 2020/2021

Thursday May 14, 2020 9:40 am PDT by
Apple has long been rumored to be working on some kind of augmented reality headset, and in a new note to investors, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that he expects the Apple Glasses to launch in 2022 at the earliest. Taiwanese site DigiTimes also recently said that Apple's AR glasses could launch by 2022 as suppliers work to ramp up development, and The Information has also suggested a 2022 ...
Read Full Article108 comments

14-Inch MacBook Pro Now Rumored to Launch in 2021

Monday May 11, 2020 7:08 am PDT by
Ever since Apple discontinued the 15-inch MacBook Pro in favor of a new 16-inch model with slimmer bezels last year, the natural assumption has been that a 14-inch MacBook Pro will eventually replace the 13-inch model. Apple ended up sticking with the same size display when it refreshed the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Magic Keyboard and faster processor options earlier this month, but a...
Read Full Article111 comments

Apple Could Use 'Broadcast Quality' iPhone Cameras to Stream WWDC 2020 Sessions

Tuesday May 12, 2020 3:59 am PDT by
"American Idol" is one of many shows to be on hiatus amid the ongoing health crisis, and last month we learned that filming is being done remotely using iPhones to finish out the current season. According to a new TechCrunch article, the home studio rigs provided by ABC to "American Idol" hosts and contestants comprise a three-camera setup, including three iPhone 11 Pros, a tripod and a ring ...
Read Full Article37 comments

Logic Pro X 10.5 Released With Live Loops, New Beat-Making Tools, and More

Tuesday May 12, 2020 5:37 am PDT by
Apple today announced it has released Logic Pro X version 10.5 with a new Live Loops feature first introduced in GarageBand for iPhone and iPad, a completely redesigned sampling workflow, new beat-making tools, and many other new features. Live Loops allows users to organize loops, samples, and recordings into a new musical grid. From there, tracks can be further refined using all of the...
Read Full Article100 comments

Apple to Debut Powerbeats Pro in New Colors That Include Cloud Pink, Glacier Blue, Spring Yellow and Lava Red

Wednesday May 13, 2020 11:19 am PDT by
Apple is planning to introduce new Powerbeats Pro models in an array of bright, spring-themed colors that include cloud pink, glacier blue, spring yellow, and lava red, according to a rumor sourced from a Weibo account (via iMore). The rumor comes from WaveTech, a source without a known track record for sharing accurate info about Apple's plans, but the wide attention the rumor has garnered...
Read Full Article57 comments

Pad & Quill Debuts New iPad Pro Cases Compatible With Magic Keyboard

Monday May 11, 2020 2:20 pm PDT by
For iPad Pro owners who have been searching for a case option compatible with the Magic Keyboard, Pad & Quill has debuted its Copertina Magic Cases, available for both the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The Copertina Magic Cases fit over the Magic Keyboard and iPad Pro combo, providing protection for both. The Copertina Magic Case adds minimal bulk to the iPad and Magic Keyboard...
Read Full Article91 comments

Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 2D15

Tuesday May 5, 2020 12:07 pm PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, upgrading the previous firmware, version 2C54 or 2B588, to the new firmware, 2D15. There is no word on what's new in the refreshed firmware at this time, though there have been some complaints from AirPods Pro users about Active Noise Cancellation issues with the prior firmware. There's no clear cut way to upgrade the...
Read Full Article238 comments