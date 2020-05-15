Deals: SanDisk's New Amazon Sale Has Discounts on Portable SSDs, Memory Cards, and Flash Drives

SanDisk has opened up a wide variety of discounts on its best computer accessories on Amazon this week, including portable SSD devices, USB thumb drives, and memory cards. You can find a collection of the products on sale in our roundup below, and visit the SanDisk storefront on Amazon for more deals.
Portable SSD
- 250 GB - $72.99, down from $99.99
- 500 GB - $89.93, down from $169.99
- 2 TB - $284.62, down from $326.06
USB Accessories
- Ultra Loop Flash Drive (32 GB) - $10.99, down from $12.99
Mobile Storage
- iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone and iPad (32 GB) - $22.99, down from $27.00
- iXpand Flash Drive Go for iPhone and iPad
Memory Cards
- Extreme MicroSDXC Card (512 GB) - $109.99, down from $199.99
- Extreme PRO SDXC Card (256 GB) - $69.66, down from $99.99
no
Is the 2TB a good deal?
down from $169.99
Who carries USB sticks nowadays, it's been years since I used one.
Where does it say that it's more than $100 in the article. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
249.99 would be a good deal.
Is the 2TB a good deal?
Sorry, missed putting that in.
What storage size are you mapping there?
Either way the $CAD exchange has me ripped right off. No deal not worth it at all.
500 GB ('https://buy.geni.us/Proxy.ashx?TSID=104254&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amazon.com%2FSanDisk-Extreme-Portable-External-SDSSDE60-2T00-G25%2Fdp%2FB078SWJ3CF%3Ftag%3Dmrforums-20%26ref_%3Dast_sto_dp%26th%3D1&dtb=1') - $89.93, down from $169.99
I've been doing it for YEARS with zero issues. It's getting rewritten to way less than my hard drive.
I would not recommend an SD card as a storage medium like that, sd cards are good for cameras and the like, not for storage on a computer.
It's a place to store things that I might want easy access to (videos, music, big PDFs, textbooks) and most of it all has copies somewhere else. A local copy of the 30GB of photos and videos (that I've already backed up to multiple other places) from a recent trip that I don't want taking up space, but really haven't had time to sort through yet. That kind of stuff.
Plus, when I'm working on something, it gives me the chance to make a quick local backup in case I accidentally delete something.