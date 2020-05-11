Pad & Quill Debuts New iPad Pro Cases Compatible With Magic Keyboard

For iPad Pro owners who have been searching for a case option compatible with the Magic Keyboard, Pad & Quill has debuted its Copertina Magic Cases, available for both the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.



The Copertina Magic Cases fit over the Magic Keyboard and iPad Pro combo, providing protection for both. The Copertina Magic Case adds minimal bulk to the iPad and Magic Keyboard combination, and it comes with an optional interior pocket.



The cover is made from a linen material in gray, and there is room to charge the Apple Pencil inside the case. The Copertina is available in 11 and 12.9-inch sizes, with the 11-inch Copertina case priced at $90 and the 12.9-inch Copertina case priced at $100. An additional 15 percent off is available with the promo code PQ15.



The cases are available for pre-order as of today, and Pad & Quill plans to begin shipping them out on May 17.

Note that Pad & Quill's case does fits over both the iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard rather than attaching to the iPad Pro directly. Customers who want a case that fits on the iPad Pro and that can be used with the Magic Keyboard attachment should check out this MacRumors forum thread, where members discuss options that fit.



For those who are just looking for a simple iPad Pro case, Pad & Quill also offers the Contega, a case that's similar to the Copertina but without the support for the Magic Keyboard. The Contega is available in an 11-inch model for $100 and a 12.9-inch model for $110.