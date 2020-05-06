Dramatic Unboxing of Apple's $700 Mac Pro After-Purchase Wheels Kit
Last month, Apple introduced a Mac Pro Wheels Kit designed for the Mac Pro that adds wheels to the machine after purchase. The kit is priced at $699.
For anyone interested in what it's like to get their hands on the wheels kit, popular YouTuber Unbox Therapy has posted a dramatically staged, tongue-in-cheek unboxing video.
It's an admittedly lengthy watch at 7 minutes and 45 seconds, but its irreverent take on unboxing may appeal to viewers who would balk at the prospect of splashing that much cash on a set of computer wheels.
When adding wheels to the Mac Pro when making an initial purchase, Apple charges $400, but the standalone kit to be used after purchase is $300 more because the pre-purchase price includes the price of removing the $300 feet.
Mac Pro users who want to purchase the wheels add-on kit can do so from Apple's online store.
