Deals: AirPods With Wireless Charging Case Return to Low Price of $149.98 on Amazon ($49 Off)

Amazon has returned the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case to their lowest price of $149.98 today, down from Apple's price of $199.00. This accessory is the model that launched in 2019 and includes a Wireless Charging Case that is compatible with Qi-enabled mats.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon introduced this price point last month, and the sale has come and gone over the past few weeks. If you've been on the hunt for the AirPods in 2020, this is definitely the best entry price for a new version of Apple's AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.
The same AirPods can be found for around $169-$179 at retailers like Adorama and Best Buy, so Amazon's sale is the best you'll find online this week. Sales have also hit the AirPods with Charging Case, priced at $135.99 at Verizon, down from $159.00.
At Verizon, the AirPods Pro also remain at their sale price of $224.99, down from $249.00. Although this discount is just about $24 off Apple's price tag, it remains the lowest we've ever tracked for a new version of the AirPods Pro, and the best online among trusted Apple resellers.
We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.
