Apple Now Selling DJI's New Mavic Air 2 Drone in Online Store

DJI in late April debuted the Mavic Air 2, a foldable drone that includes upgraded flight modes, longer battery life, a larger camera sensor, 4K video recording and 8K Hyperlapse video capabilities.



As of today, Apple is selling the Mavic Air 2 in its online store, offering the drone on a standalone basis ($799.95) and in a combo package ($989.95) that also includes a carrying case, two extra batteries, a charging hub, and extra propellers.

The Mavic Air 2 is DJI's first Mavic drone able to capture 4K video at 60fps and 120Mb/s, supporting HDR video, 4x to 8x slow motion video, and 48-megapixel image capture.

It features a 3-axis gimbal, and its new motors, electronic speed controllers, refreshed aerodynamic design, and updated safety features make it easier to fly and increase flight time to up to 34 minutes. The drone can be used with either an iPhone or an Android smartphone, and it offers a long list of notable features, as outlined by DJI:



Hyperlight: Hyperlight is designed for low-light scenarios, taking multiple photographs and merging them to bring out a clear image with less of the noise which usually occurs in low-light scenes.

Scene Recognition: Mavic Air 2 can recognize five categories of scenes including sunsets, blue skies, grass, snow, and trees, then optimize settings to make the photograph pop by bringing out the highest degree of color, detail, and tones.

ActiveTrack 3.0: Select a subject for Mavic Air 2 to automatically follow. The third iteration of ActiveTrack uses state-of-the-art mapping technology and new flight path algorithms to offer improved subject tracking and obstacle avoidance, along with the ability to quickly re-engage the subject if it temporarily moves behind an object.

Point of Interest 3.0: Set an automated flight path around a specific subject. The updated iteration improves surface recognition to better dynamically track subjects.

Spotlight 2.0: Found in professional DJI drones, Spotlight locks a subject in the frame while the user has free operation of the drone's movement.

The Mavic Air 2 can be purchased from Apple as of today and will arrive on May 12th at the earliest. DJI is also accepting orders on its own site for the same bundles.