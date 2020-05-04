MacRumors
Exposure Notifications

Apple in the iOS 13.5 beta introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
FaceTime
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

Foldable iPhone
????

Hints of a foldable ‌iPhone‌ kicked off in 2016 when rumors suggested LG display would be mass producing foldable displays for smartphones in 2018 and supplying them to companies like Apple and Google.

Apple Now Selling DJI's New Mavic Air 2 Drone in Online Store

Monday May 4, 2020 12:56 pm PDT by Juli Clover

DJI in late April debuted the Mavic Air 2, a foldable drone that includes upgraded flight modes, longer battery life, a larger camera sensor, 4K video recording and 8K Hyperlapse video capabilities.


As of today, Apple is selling the Mavic Air 2 in its online store, offering the drone on a standalone basis ($799.95) and in a combo package ($989.95) that also includes a carrying case, two extra batteries, a charging hub, and extra propellers.

The Mavic Air 2 is DJI's first Mavic drone able to capture 4K video at 60fps and 120Mb/s, supporting HDR video, 4x to 8x slow motion video, and 48-megapixel image capture.

It features a 3-axis gimbal, and its new motors, electronic speed controllers, refreshed aerodynamic design, and updated safety features make it easier to fly and increase flight time to up to 34 minutes. The drone can be used with either an iPhone or an Android smartphone, and it offers a long list of notable features, as outlined by DJI:

  • HDR photos: Mavic Air 2 automatically captures seven varying exposures of the same photograph, merging them together to bring out a highly dynamic image.
  • Hyperlight: Hyperlight is designed for low-light scenarios, taking multiple photographs and merging them to bring out a clear image with less of the noise which usually occurs in low-light scenes.
  • Scene Recognition: Mavic Air 2 can recognize five categories of scenes including sunsets, blue skies, grass, snow, and trees, then optimize settings to make the photograph pop by bringing out the highest degree of color, detail, and tones.
  • ActiveTrack 3.0: Select a subject for Mavic Air 2 to automatically follow. The third iteration of ActiveTrack uses state-of-the-art mapping technology and new flight path algorithms to offer improved subject tracking and obstacle avoidance, along with the ability to quickly re-engage the subject if it temporarily moves behind an object.
  • Point of Interest 3.0: Set an automated flight path around a specific subject. The updated iteration improves surface recognition to better dynamically track subjects.
  • Spotlight 2.0: Found in professional DJI drones, Spotlight locks a subject in the frame while the user has free operation of the drone's movement.

The Mavic Air 2 can be purchased from Apple as of today and will arrive on May 12th at the earliest. DJI is also accepting orders on its own site for the same bundles.

Top Stories

iPhone 12 Lineup With OLED Displays Predicted to Start at $649, Breaking the $999 Barrier

Thursday April 30, 2020 7:06 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has never sold a new iPhone with an OLED display for under $999, but with the iPhone 12 lineup expected to include a wider range of models, that could soon change. iPhone 12 pricing could start at $649 this year, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Prosser says this information comes from his same source who accurately revealed the new iPhone SE's launch...
Apple CEO Tim Cook on New Products: 'We Have Our Head Down and Are Working'

Thursday April 30, 2020 3:03 pm PDT by Juli Clover
During today's earnings call covering the second fiscal quarter of 2020, Apple CEO Tim Cook provided some insight on what we can expect from Apple in terms of new products during the global health crisis. A mockup of an iPhone 12 with smaller notch Cook said that Apple is continuing to operate, and that Apple employees are getting used to working from home. "In some areas of the company, some ...
Camera Comparison: 2020 iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro

Tuesday April 28, 2020 2:53 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple last week launched its new 2020 iPhone SE, a low-cost $399 smartphone that features iPhone 8 components upgraded with the same A13 chip available in Apple's flagship iPhones. We did a full hands-on video back on Friday, but we took the weekend to see how the iPhone SE's camera measures up to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Top Stories: iPhone SE Camera Comparison, iPhone 12 Pricing Rumor, Apple Earnings, iOS 13.5 Beta, and More

Saturday May 2, 2020 6:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff
It was another big week for Apple news and rumors as we learned more about the new iPhone SE, heard some new rumors about the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, and saw that Apple's financials have been holding up reasonably well despite the current global crisis. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. This week also saw a new iOS 13.5 (yes, 13.5!) beta release with support for...
macOS Image Capture Bug More Pervasive Than Originally Thought

Friday May 1, 2020 3:45 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Earlier this week we reported on a bug in Apple's macOS Image Capture app that adds empty data to photos when imported from iOS devices, potentially eating up gigabytes of disk storage needlessly. Today, we're hearing that the bug in macOS 10.14.6 and later is a lot more extensive than was initially believed. NeoFinder developer Norbert Doerner, who originally discovered the bug, informed...
Intel Unveils 10th-Generation 'Comet Lake' Processors Appropriate for Updated iMacs

Thursday April 30, 2020 7:39 am PDT by Eric Slivka
Intel today officially announced its lineup of 10th-generation "Comet Lake" desktop processors, which includes a number of chips that would be appropriate for the iMac. AnandTech details all 32 of the new processors in organized tables, but only a handful of the chips would make their way into the iMac. At the top of the list is the flagship Core i9-10900K that Intel calls the world's...
Valve Drops Mac Support for SteamVR Less Than Three Years After WWDC 2017 Announcement

Friday May 1, 2020 7:39 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Valve on Thursday announced that SteamVR no longer supports macOS so that its team "can focus on Windows and Linux." As noted by UploadVR, Mac users will still be able to use SteamVR by running Windows with virtualization software like Parallels Desktop or VMware Fusion. Valve says legacy builds of the virtual reality platform will also remain accessible on the Mac by right-clicking on...
Apple iMessage Patent Describes the Ability to Edit Already Sent Texts

Saturday May 2, 2020 11:38 am PDT by Hartley Charlton
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office this week published a new Apple patent application that details features for editing sent messages, an improved application launcher and many other possible features. (via AppleInsider) The patent application specifically describes features of "a messaging user interface of a message application" that are not currently in iOS. These include ways to easily ...
Deals: Walmart Discounts 32GB 10.2-Inch iPad to $279 ($50 Off)

Friday May 1, 2020 7:11 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Walmart is discounting the 10.2-inch iPad from 2019 to $279.00, down from $329.00. This is the Wi-Fi only model with 32GB of storage, and the best deal we're tracking among the major Apple resellers online this week. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running....
Automatic Shutting Down and Connected Car Service is Ending on May 28

Friday May 1, 2020 11:22 am PDT by Juli Clover
Automatic, a company that made the Automatic Adapter that plugs into a car's OBD-II port to provide vehicle information like distance traveled, gas used, time spent in the car, and more, is shutting down. The imminent shuttering of the company was announced on the Automatic website, which says that the global health crisis has impacted its business. The Automatic connected car product,...
