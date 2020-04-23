PSA: Remove Any Bands or Accessories Before Shipping an Apple Watch for Repair

In a recently updated support document, Apple has advised customers not to include any bands or accessories when mailing in their Apple Watch to the company for repair, as they apparently will not be returned upon completion of servicing.



AppleInsider spotted the new wording:

Your Apple Watch band and any other accessories that you send won't be returned, so please remove them before sending your Apple Watch in for service. Learn how to remove your band. If you have a Link Bracelet band, remember to separate the links before you remove the band.

The support document previously said that customers "don't need" to send in their Apple Watch band or other accessories.

AppleInsider reported that Apple's prior approach was to bundle together any bands or accessories sent alongside an Apple Watch and return them when possible. It is unclear what prompted this to change.