MacRumors
All >
Guides
Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020

In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.

iOS 13 Battery Tips

With every new operating system update, there are complaints about battery life and rapid battery drain, and iOS 13 is no exception. Since iOS 13 was released, we've seen reports of issues with battery life, which have waxed and waned with various iOS 13 updates.

FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone SE 2020
April 24, Order Now

An iPhone 8 with the internals of an iPhone 11. Starts at $399.

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

PSA: Remove Any Bands or Accessories Before Shipping an Apple Watch for Repair

Thursday April 23, 2020 8:06 am PDT by Joe Rossignol

In a recently updated support document, Apple has advised customers not to include any bands or accessories when mailing in their Apple Watch to the company for repair, as they apparently will not be returned upon completion of servicing.


AppleInsider spotted the new wording:

Your Apple Watch band and any other accessories that you send won't be returned, so please remove them before sending your Apple Watch in for service.

Learn how to remove your band. If you have a Link Bracelet band, remember to separate the links before you remove the band.

The support document previously said that customers "don't need" to send in their Apple Watch band or other accessories.

AppleInsider reported that Apple's prior approach was to bundle together any bands or accessories sent alongside an Apple Watch and return them when possible. It is unclear what prompted this to change.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch, watchOS 6
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral)

Top Stories

Apple Shares New 'Float' iPad Pro Video Highlighting Magic Keyboard

Monday April 20, 2020 12:15 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today shared a new ad called "Float," which highlights the new 2020 iPad Pro and its Magic Keyboard. The video features a colorful hummingbird flying around an equally colorful iPad Pro display with Magic Keyboard attached. The hovering and floating of the hummingbird alludes to the fit of the Magic Keyboard, which "hovers" above the keyboard and stand using a magnetic attachment for...
Read Full Article74 comments

Leaker: Apple Planning iPad Air With Under-Screen Touch ID, ARM MacBook, Game Controller, and More

Sunday April 19, 2020 9:30 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
An anonymous Twitter account with a fairly accurate track record has shared details about several Apple products that are supposedly under development. Some of the products mentioned by the account have not been extensively rumored until now, including a new iPad Air with under-the-screen Touch ID, an ARM-based 12-inch MacBook, and an Apple game controller by 2021. On March 12, the...
Read Full Article277 comments

New AirPods Allegedly Ready to Launch, Possibly Next Month

Sunday April 19, 2020 12:11 pm PDT by Frank McShan
Next generation AirPods that were allegedly supposed to be announced at Apple's rumored March event are ready to launch, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Prosser believes the new AirPods could launch sometime next month, although he is not firm on timing yet. It is unclear at this time as to what new features Apple's next-generation AirPods will sport. One...
Read Full Article84 comments

Alleged Leaked 'iPhone 12' Schematics Show Speaker Integrated into Bezel to Achieve Slimmer Notch

Monday April 20, 2020 2:29 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Twitter leaker Jon Prosser has shared a pair of images that appear to be schematics of Apple's unreleased "iPhone 12," showing a smaller notch than the one currently found on iPhones with Face ID. The first image looks like a photo of a CAD illustration, which are sometimes leaked from Apple's supply partners. The second image appears to be based on the first schematic, and draws out the...
Read Full Article83 comments

iPhone SE Plus Postponed Until Second Half of 2021

Tuesday April 21, 2020 9:57 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple may postpone a larger version of the new low-cost iPhone SE until the second half of 2021, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a previous note, Kuo said that Apple was working on an "iPhone SE Plus" set to be released in the first half of 2021, but now he believes Apple will "likely postpone" this new model until later in 2021. The current iPhone SE We predicted that Apple...
Read Full Article102 comments

Lower-Priced 23-Inch iMac and 11-Inch iPad Models Rumored to Launch in Second Half of 2020

Tuesday April 21, 2020 8:37 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple plans to introduce a 23-inch iMac in the second half of 2020, with mass production set to begin in the third or fourth quarter, according to a China Times report spotted by Mac Otakara. Apple could likely achieve this display size by simply reducing the thickness of the bezels on the current 21.5-inch iMac. The report claims that the new iMac will be one of several lower-priced...
Read Full Article168 comments

Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max Schematics Show Thinner Design, Smaller Bezels, LiDAR Camera, and More

Friday April 17, 2020 3:22 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have shared what they're claiming is a sneak peek of Apple's hitherto unreleased "iPhone 12 Pro Max," based on alleged leaked CAD designs. The key thing about the CADs is they line up with rumors suggesting that Apple's new iPhone will take many design cues from the iPad Pro. The schematics show a squared-edged stainless steel frame between ...
Read Full Article259 comments

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Reviews and Unboxing Videos: Huge Jump Forward in Usability, But Expensive and Heavy

Monday April 20, 2020 6:14 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Last week, Apple began accepting orders for its new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, several weeks earlier than anticipated. Now, the media has shared several hands-on reviews and unboxing videos of the keyboard on YouTube. The Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro and has a floating cantilevered design that allows the viewing angle to be adjusted up to 130 degrees. In addition to ...
Read Full Article307 comments

Sony's 2020 LED and OLED TV Lineup Rolling Out With HomeKit and AirPlay 2 Support

Monday April 20, 2020 7:30 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Sony today announced pricing and availability for its new 2020 LED and OLED televisions, which it announced at CES in January to support AirPlay 2. Select Sony TVs will also be getting the Apple TV app at some point in 2020, but Sony has yet to confirm a date for that launch. There are multiple new TVs available to order from Sony, all of which support Apple's HomeKit platform and AirPlay 2. ...
Read Full Article58 comments

Gurman: Redesigned iMac, Smaller HomePod, New Apple TV, and More Coming This Year

Wednesday April 22, 2020 5:43 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman recently took questions from followers on Periscope about Apple's product roadmap. Gurman's sources are usually very reliable, and the journalist is known for breaking Apple stories, so we took it as an opportunity to summarize his current expectations of the company in the near term. Unsurprisingly, many viewers asked Gurman about the so-called...
Read Full Article101 comments
Mac RumorsMac Rumors

 

MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

Advertise on MacRumors


Our Staff

Arnold Kim
Editorial Director
EmailTwitter
Eric Slivka
Editor in Chief
EmailTwitter
Juli Clover
Senior Editor
EmailTwitter
Joe Rossignol
Editor
EmailTwitterGoogle+
Marianne Schultz
Editor
EmailTwitter
Dan Barbera
Video Content Producer
EmailTwitter
Ryan Barrieau
Graphic Designer
EmailTwitter
Mitchel Broussard
Editor
EmailTwitter
Tim Hardwick
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Chris Jenkins
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Steve Moser
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter

Links

Touch Arcade
Long-Awaited Sequel ‘Mr. Pumpkin 2: Walls of Kowloon’ Launches on iOS and Android
Out Now: ‘The Greater Good’, ‘Hue: A Color Adventure’, ‘Invisigun Reloaded’, ‘Mr. Pumpkin 2: Walls of Kowloon’, ‘Rebel Cops’, ‘Hyperspace Delivery Service’, ‘Mass for the Dead’, ‘Worm Jazz’ and More
Apple Arcade: ‘Roundguard’ Review – Ah Shoot, Here We Go Again
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Update Incoming, ‘ITTA’ and Today’s Other New Release, the Latest Sales, and More
‘Crash Bandicoot Mobile’ from King and Activision Has Soft Launched on Google Play for Android
Here’s How Much Better the GameClub Version of ‘Aralon: Sword and Shadow’ Looks Compared to the Original
Nearly a Decade in the Making, Mobile Action RPG ‘Echoes of Aeons’ is Finally Launching April 30th
SwitchArcade Round-Up: Huge ‘Super Mario Maker 2’ Update Coming Tomorrow, ‘Hatsune Miku’ Western Release Set for May, and More
YouTube
Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Hands-On!
Logitech Combo Touch: A "Magic Keyboard" Accessory for iPad Air!
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple Releases 2020 iPhone SE Starting at $399!
iPhone 11 Pro: 6 Months Later & iPhone 12 Wishlist!
Copyright © 2000-2020 MacRumors.com, LLC.
Privacy / DMCA contact / Affiliate and FTC Disclosure
[ Featured On/Off ] [ Full Articles On/Off ] [ Fluid | Fluid HD ] [ Auto | Light | Dark ]