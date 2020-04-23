Deals: Gazelle's Refurbished Sale Includes iPhones From $93.60 and Apple Device Trade-In Bonus

Gazelle today kicked off its new spring cleaning sale, offering up to 15 percent off select iPhones on its refurbished storefront, and up to 10 percent off MacBooks. During this event, you can also get an extra 10 percent trade-in credit on all Apple products valued at over $125.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Gazelle. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the refurbished iPhones on sale, there are many models you can purchase at a discount today. This starts with the iPhone 6s as low as $93.60 for the 16GB model in fair condition on a cellular carrier.

Following iPhone 6s deals, you'll find discounts on the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, and iPhone XR at up to 15 percent off refurbished prices. Other solid deals include a 32GB iPhone 7 for $179.10 and a 64GB iPhone 8 for $278.10.

All of Gazelle's refurbished smartphones go through its 30-point inspection process, ensuring each device is in full working order. Gazelle also supports 30 day returns for its refurbished products.

If you're looking to trade in an Apple product, you can get an extra 10 percent bonus on trade-ins at Gazelle right now. The device will need to be valued at $125 or more, and this offer will last through April 27.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.