Photoshop and Fresco Apps for iPad Now Available as $9.99/Month Bundle

Adobe today announced that its Photoshop and Fresco apps for iPad are now available in a bundle for $9.99 per month, compared to $9.99 per month each previously.



The offer is available to customers who subscribe to Photoshop on iPad or upgrade to the Premium tier of Adobe Fresco through the App Store, as well as to Creative Cloud customers who subscribe to any Photoshop plan on Adobe.com. Early adopters who already have a Creative Cloud membership are also eligible to switch to the bundle pricing.

Adobe has shared a blog post with tips on how to use Photoshop and Fresco together.