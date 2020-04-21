Apple Expected to Stockpile 5G iPhones in Advance Due to Concerns Over Possible Component Shortages

Apple is expected to build up inventories of its upcoming 5G iPhones in advance due to concerns over possible component shortages amid the global health crisis, according to sources cited by the Nikkei Asian Review.



An excerpt from the report:

Apple has notified several of its suppliers that it plans to make about 213 million iPhones in the 12 months through March 2021, up 4% from the same period a year ago, despite some suppliers' belief that orders could end up being significantly lower, Nikkei has learned.

The report claims that production of current models like the new iPhone SE and the upcoming 5G models will be split nearly 50-50.

Apple plans to release four 5G-enabled iPhones later this year, including one 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch model, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and other sources. All four models are expected to feature OLED displays, flatter edges like the iPhone 5 or the 2018 and later iPad Pro, and a smaller notch.

