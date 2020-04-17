Deals: AirPods Pro Hit New Low Price of $224.99 on Verizon ($24 off)

AirPods Pro have hit a new all-time-low today thanks to the latest discount from Verizon Wireless. After you add the AirPods Pro to your shopping cart, you'll see a $24 discount reflected, dropping the price of the wireless headphones to $224.99, down from $249.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is around $10 cheaper than the usual discount we see on the AirPods Pro, which is currently going on right now on Amazon. There you can get the AirPods Pro for $234.98, representing around a $15 discount. Verizon's price is the best price for a new pair of AirPods Pro that we've tracked to date.

Head to our Best Deals guide on AirPods to shop for discounts on all of Apple's AirPods, including the 2019 models with and without a Wireless Charging Case.