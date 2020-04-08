Deals: Apple's 10.2-Inch iPad Discounted by $50 at Amazon This Week (Starting at $279 for 32GB)

Amazon has a few notable discounts on Apple's 10.2-inch iPad from 2019, in both 32GB and 128GB sizes for the Wi-Fi only option. For the 32GB iPad, you'll find a sale price of $279.00, down from $329.00 ($50 off).

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is currently the best price for this model among the major Apple resellers online, although it isn't quite the lowest price we've ever tracked. Both the Space Gray and Gold options are being discounted, but Gold will ship faster and arrive by the end of the month.

For the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, Amazon is discounting this tablet to $379.99, down from $429.00 ($50 off). This price is being matched at Best Buy, and is another best price available online at the moment. Both Space Gray and Silver are on sale at Amazon, with the former available to ship today.

