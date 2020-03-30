Deals: Anker's Work From Home Sale Includes $21 Wall Chargers, $10 Wireless Chargers, and $20 Power Strips

Anker began a new sale on Amazon today, centered around items that are meant to help anyone working from home. This includes power strips, wall adapters, wireless chargers, and more. There are also a few products from Anker's smart home product brand Eufy, like the EufyCam and Eufy RoboVac.
This sale includes Anker's PowerPort Strip at $19.99, down from $22.99, and a few wall chargers that provide numerous ports for anyone that uses multiple devices in their workflow. Wall charger prices start at $20.99 for the PowerPort III Duo, which provides two USB-C ports. There's also the PowerPort I with four USB-A ports and one USB-C port at $32.99, down from $49.99.
Anker's Work From Home Sale
Wall Chargers
- PowerPort III Duo USB-C - $20.99, down from $27.99
- PowerPort Atom III - $21.99, down from $34.99
- PowerPort I 5-Port - $32.99 with on-page coupon, down from $49.99
- PowerPort Atom 2 - $33.99 with on-page coupon, down from $54.99
Wireless Chargers
- PowerWave Pad - $9.73, down from $13.99
- PowerWave Stand - $13.99, down from $19.99
Eufy Home Products
- Eufy Security Cam 2C (Single Cam) - $84.99, down from $99.99
- Eufy Security Cam 2C System - $195.97, down from $239.99
- Eufy RoboVac 11S - $159.99, down from $219.99
- Eufy RoboVac 30C Max - $209.99, down from $299.99
Miscellaneous
- PowerPort Strip 3 - $19.99 with on-page coupon, down from $22.99
- Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker - $21.99, down from $27.99
- PowerExpand USB-C Hub - $29.69 with on-page coupon, down from $32.99
