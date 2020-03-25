Apple Suppliers Ramping Up Production of Scissor-Switch Magic Keyboards

Apple suppliers are reportedly ramping up production of hardware featuring Apple's scissor-switch Magic Keyboard, despite concerns over reduced orders owing to the global viral pandemic.



According to DigiTimes sources, suppliers have seen no cutbacks in orders for the products, which include the 16-inch MacBook Pro and Apple's recently announced 13.3-inch MacBook Air and new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.

The MacBook models mentioned above have integrated Magic Keyboards, while users of ‌iPad Pro‌ devices can benefit from the new scissor switch design by way of the Magic Keyboard case, which is sold separately and will launch sometime in May.

The new Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Pro‌ is equipped with scissor switch keys with 1mm of travel and backlighting, making the new keyboard more similar to a ‌MacBook Air‌ or ‌MacBook Pro‌ keyboard. It costs $299 for the 11-inch version and $349 for the 12.9-inch model.

Apple is rumored to be planning to release a new 13-inch or 14-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with an updated scissor switch keyboard during during the second quarter of 2020.