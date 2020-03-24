Mobile Networks in Multiple Countries Display 'Stay Home' Message When Users Connect to Cellular Instead of WiFi

iPhone users in several countries who opt to turn off WiFi on their devices will see a "Stay Home" message at the top of the Control Center where cellular network information is displayed.

Image via Matt Navarra

According to reports on Twitter, the status bar messages are showing up in countries that include Germany, Belgium, United Arab Emirates, Peru, Turkey, India, Luxembourg, Romania, Indonesia, Nigeria, and more.

The message appears when WiFi is toggled off in the Control Center, causing cellular network connectivity information to appear, but it would also show up without turning off WiFi when leaving an available WiFi network and transitioning to cellular. No U.S. networks appear to be showing the Stay Home wording this time.

Countries where the Stay Home message is showing up are encouraging residents to stay inside and practice social distancing to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, with the text serving as a reminder.