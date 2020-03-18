MacRumors
How to Clean and Sanitize your iPhone

Washing your hands is only going half way. You should also clean your iPhone regularly.

How to Group FaceTime

Many people are stuck at home, away from friends and family. Apple's FaceTime can video chat with up to 32 to people at once.

Coronavirus and Apple

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has been spreading around the world since January, and so far, it has had a major impact on Apple's device production and device sales in affected countries like China.

How to Clean Your Keyboard, Trackpad and Mouse

Same goes for your Mac. You touch it every day, so you should keep it clean.

Apple Seeds Sixth Beta of Upcoming tvOS 13.4 Update to Developers

Wednesday March 18, 2020 10:10 AM PDT by Juli Clover

Apple today seeded the sixth beta of an upcoming tvOS 13.4 update to developers for testing purposes, one week after seeding the fifth beta and over a month after the release of tvOS 13.3.1.


Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models, the tvOS 13.4 developer beta can be downloaded onto the ‌Apple TV‌ using a profile that's installed using Xcode.

tvOS updates are typically minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than major outward-facing changes.

The tvOS 13.4 update introduces small design changes to streamline the look of the TV app interface, plus it introduces Family Sharing integration so users can access iTunes content purchased by family members without having to leave the app.

New MacBook Air Possible as Early as Next Week

Friday March 13, 2020 10:22 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Last March, MacRumors received an anonymous tip claiming that Apple would announce new iPad, iMac, and iPod models with three consecutive days of press releases the following week, and that information proved to be two-thirds accurate with new iPad Air and iPad mini models announced on Monday, March 18 and an iMac refresh on Tuesday, March 19. Apple did announce a new product on the Wednesday, ...
Read Full Article159 comments

Apple to Close All Retail Stores Outside of China Until March 27th

Friday March 13, 2020 11:47 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today announced that it is closing all of its retail locations outside of Greater China until March 27 due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus, which means Apple Stores worldwide will be shuttered for the next two weeks. In a letter letting customers know about the store closures, Tim Cook says that China has taught us that the most effective way to minimize the risk of the...
Read Full Article189 comments

Kuo: New MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Models With Scissor Keyboards to Launch in Second Quarter

Wednesday March 11, 2020 10:38 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with scissor keyboards in the second quarter of 2020, according to a new research note today from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, obtained by MacRumors. Kuo did not comment on the size of the new MacBook Pro, but he is possibly referring to the 14-inch model that he has previously mentioned given that the 16-inch MacBook Pro was only released ...
Read Full Article43 comments

Four New iPad Pro Models Spotted in Chinese User Manual on Apple's Website [Updated]

Tuesday March 17, 2020 3:57 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Four new iPad Pro models were temporarily listed in a Chinese user manual for iPadOS 13 on Apple's website, including two 11-inch and two 12.9-inch models, as spotted by the blog iPhone in Canada. The new model numbers include A2228, A2229, A2231, and A2233. Apple removed all four models from the user manual earlier today. Apple already filed model A2228 in the Eurasian Economic Commission...
Read Full Article99 comments

Kuo: MacBooks With Apple-Designed Processors Coming Late 2020 or Early 2021, All-New Design to Follow in Mid 2021

Wednesday March 11, 2020 10:39 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
In addition to forecasting the launch of new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with scissor keyboards in the second quarter of 2020, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple has bigger ambitions for its notebook lineup. In a research note today, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said Apple plans to launch MacBook models with its own custom processors in the fourth quarter of 2020 or the first...
Read Full Article163 comments

New iPad Pro Announced With A12Z Bionic Chip, Magic Keyboard With Trackpad, LiDAR Scanner, Ultra Wide Camera, and More

Wednesday March 18, 2020 5:16 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple today introduced a new iPad Pro with a faster A12Z Bionic chip, a new Magic Keyboard acesssory with a built-in trackpad, an Ultra Wide camera, a LiDAR Scanner, and more. In Apple's description of the new tablet, it calls it "faster and more powerful than most Windows PC laptops." The updated iPad Pro has a new camera system that features a 12MP Wide camera and a 10MP Ultra Wide camera, ...
Read Full Article208 comments

T-Mobile Offering Unlimited Smartphone Data, Extra Hotspot Data and Free International Calls to Some Areas Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Friday March 13, 2020 2:58 pm PDT by Juli Clover
T-Mobile today announced a few changes that should help out some of its customers who are relying on their T-Mobile data plans during the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Most T-Mobile customers already have unlimited data, but for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers who still have plans with data limits, T-Mobile will provide unlimited smartphone data for the next 60 days. ...
Read Full Article29 comments

Top Stories: WWDC Goes Digital-Only, Huge iOS 14 Leaks, Apple Store Closures, and Mac Notebook Rumors

Saturday March 14, 2020 6:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff
It was a massive week for news and rumors, led by Apple officially announcing that this year's WWDC will be a digital-only event due to the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic. Apple is also closing all of its retail stores outside of China for the next two weeks. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. On the rumor front, there were a ton of iOS 14 leaks this...
Read Full Article16 comments

Apple's A14 Chip Rumored to Become First Arm-Based Mobile Processor to Exceed 3GHz

Sunday March 15, 2020 4:53 pm PDT by Frank McShan
Apple's unreleased A14 chip is rumored to be the first Arm-based mobile processor to officially exceed 3GHz, according to a new report by Research Snipers. Apple's A14 processor, the successor to the A13 chip in both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, is expected to debut this fall in Apple's "iPhone 12" models. The report highlights the suspected Geekbench 4 score of the A14 chip, with a...
Read Full Article142 comments

Apple Announces WWDC 2020 Will Be a Digital-Only Event Set to Take Place in June

Friday March 13, 2020 9:01 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today announced that its 31st Worldwide Developers Conference will be a digital-only event with no physical gathering due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus around the world. The online-only event will take place in June. Apple normally holds WWDC at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, but the area has seen multiple coronavirus cases and Apple is canceling the...
Read Full Article139 comments
