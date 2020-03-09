Deals: Get the New 128GB MacBook Air for $849.99 ($250 Off, Lowest Ever Price)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can get the 128GB MacBook Air in Gold for $849.99, down from $1,099.00, and the 256GB in Gold for $1,049.99, down from $1,299.00. Both of these sales offer $250 off the regular price of the 2019 13-inch MacBook Air, and are the newest low prices on these notebooks. If you're okay with an older model, Best Buy also has the 128GB 2017 MacBook Air for $699.99 ($300 off) for My Best Buy members.
At Amazon and Adorama you'll find deals on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. While the 1TB model has been consistently on sale with a low price of $2,499.00 the past few weeks ($300 off), the 512GB model hasn't returned to a lowest-ever price in a while. It's still not quite there today, but at $2,149.00 it's only about $50 off from the lowest price we've ever tracked.
MacBook Air
- 128GB, Gold - $849.99, down from $1,099.00 ($250 off, lowest ever)
- 256GB, Gold - $1,049.99, down from $1,299.00 ($250 off, lowest ever)
16-inch MacBook Pro
- 512GB, Silver - $2,149.00, down from $2,399.00 ($250 off)
- 1TB, Space Gray - $2,499.00, down from $2,799.00 ($300 off, lowest ever)