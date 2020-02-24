Netflix Adding New 'Top 10' Lists Showcasing Most Popular Content

Monday February 24, 2020 1:25 PM PST by Juli Clover
Netflix today announced a new feature that will see the streaming service offering a series of top 10 lists that highlight the most popular content on the platform.


There will be an overall top 10 list, a list for the top 10 most popular TV shows, and a list for the top 10 most popular movies. The latter two lists will be visible when visiting the TV show and movie tabs, respectively.

The top 10 lists will be specific to each country where Netflix is available, and the lists will be updated every day. Netflix says that the positioning of the list will vary "depending on how relevant the shows and films are to you."

Shows and films that are added to Netflix's top 10 lists will have a "Top 10" badge wherever they're located in the Netflix interface, so popular content will be visible whether people are browsing by genre, searching for specific shows, or selecting content from a personal list.

Netflix has been testing top 10 lists in Mexico and the UK over the course of the last six months, and is now ready to roll them out worldwide.

