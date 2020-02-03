Deals: Wide Assortment of iPad Pro and 10.2-Inch iPad Models Discounted on Amazon (Up to $199 Off, Multiple Lowest-Ever Prices)

Monday February 3, 2020 7:26 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
A big sale on nearly every model of the 2018 iPad Pro and 2019 iPad has opened up on Amazon today, providing up to $199 off these tablets. Both models are seeing lowest-ever prices in the sale, including new lows on both Wi-Fi and cellular options. Best Buy is matching the price of these iPads in a few instances as well.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For the 10.2-inch iPad, prices start at $249.00 for the 32GB Wi-Fi model ($80 off), and also include a few cellular options starting at $379.99 for 32GB ($79 off). Many more models of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are on sale as well, including every storage capacity and most colors, with lowest prices hitting 1TB models of the 12.9-inch tablet.

10.2-Inch iPad


  • 32GB, Wi-Fi - $249.00, down from $329.00 ($80 off, lowest ever)
  • 128GB, Wi-Fi - $329.00, down from $429.00 ($100 off, lowest ever)
  • 32GB, Cellular - $379.99, down from $459.00 ($79 off, lowest ever)
  • 128GB, Cellular - $459.99, down from $559.00 ($99 off, lowest ever)

iPad Pro


11-Inch
12.9-Inch
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
2 comments

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
titans1127
9 minutes ago at 08:08 am


I really wish Apple would do a laminated display on the 10.2 that’s the only thing holding me back from upgrading from my Air 2

If you can find a good deal on an Air 3 it’s worth it to buy it over the 7th gen iPad.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]