Deals: Wide Assortment of iPad Pro and 10.2-Inch iPad Models Discounted on Amazon (Up to $199 Off, Multiple Lowest-Ever Prices)

For the 10.2-inch iPad, prices start at $249.00 for the 32GB Wi-Fi model ($80 off), and also include a few cellular options starting at $379.99 for 32GB ($79 off). Many more models of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are on sale as well, including every storage capacity and most colors, with lowest prices hitting 1TB models of the 12.9-inch tablet.
10.2-Inch iPad
- 32GB, Wi-Fi - $249.00, down from $329.00 ($80 off, lowest ever)
- 128GB, Wi-Fi - $329.00, down from $429.00 ($100 off, lowest ever)
- 32GB, Cellular - $379.99, down from $459.00 ($79 off, lowest ever)
- 128GB, Cellular - $459.99, down from $559.00 ($99 off, lowest ever)
iPad Pro
11-Inch
- 64GB, Wi-Fi - $674.99, down from $799.00 ($124 off)
- 256GB, Wi-fi - $799.99, down from $949.00 ($149 off)
- 512GB, Wi-Fi - $999.99, down from $1,149.00 ($149 off)
- 1TB, Wi-Fi - $1,149.99, down from $1,349.00 ($199 off)
- 64GB, Cellular - $824.99, down from $949.00 ($124 off)
- 256GB, Cellular - $949.99, down from $1,099.00 ($149 off)
- 512GB, Cellular - $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00 ($149 off)
- 1TB, Cellular - $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00 ($199 off)
- 64GB, Wi-Fi - $874.99, down from $999.00 ($124 off)
- 256GB, Wi-Fi - $999.99, down from $1,149.00 ($149 off)
- 512GB, Wi-Fi - $1,199.99, down from $1,349.00 ($149 off)
- 1TB, Wi-Fi - $1,349.99, down from $1,549.00 ($199 off, lowest ever) [matched at Best Buy]
- 64GB, Cellular - $1,019.00, down from $1,149.00 ($130 off)
- 256GB, Cellular - $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00 ($149 off)
- 512GB, Cellular - $1,349.99, down from $1,499.00 ($149 off)
- 1TB, Cellular - $1,499.99, down from $1,699.00 ($199 off, lowest ever) [matched at Best Buy]