In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
New Apple Watch Trade-In Promo Offers Up to $100 for Series 2 and Series 3 Models
Apple is offering up to $100 on the Apple Watch Series 2 and Apple Watch Series 3 models, which is a higher trade-in amount than Apple normally offers for those devices.
Prior to when the promotion kicked off, Apple was offering up to $60 for an Apple Watch Series 2 model and up to $70 for an Apple Watch Series 3 model. The new promo provides an extra $30 to $40.
Apple is offering boosted trade-in prices as part of Heart Month, which takes place in February. Apple's Apple Watch page advertises the sale, which drops the price of an entry-level 40mm Series 5 watch to $299.
We tested the purchase process with a new 38mm Apple Watch Series 5 trading in a Series 3. Apple offered $100 for the trade-in, which is provided in the form of a refund to the purchase price after the old Apple Watch is shipped in.
Getting the maximum trade-in value for a Series 2 or Series 3 device requires the Apple Watch to be in good, working condition. Apple also offers $100 back for a Series 4 trade-in or $30 for a Series 1 trade-in.