Exclusive: Expercom Offers MacRumors Readers Best Prices on Custom 16-Inch MacBook Pros (Up to $409 Off), Apple TV 4K, and Apple Watch Series 5
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The first model on sale is an upgrade on Apple's $2,399.00 16-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. Expercom's custom configuration has an upgraded 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory; it's available for $2,597.94 ($201 off of Apple's original price).
The rest of the custom configurations are iterations on Apple's second base model with a 2.3GHz 8-core Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, which runs for $2,799.00. Expercom's models add 64GB RAM, up to 8TB SSD, and improved graphics with up to 8GB of GDDR6 memory. In total, these prices are the lowest you'll find online for the custom configuration MacBook Pros listed below.
Because they're custom configurations, shipping estimates are also slightly longer than normal, and the notebooks are estimated to be delivered within 10 to 19 business days. Expercom automatically discounts each 16-inch MacBook Pro below Apple's prices on the same custom configurations, but our readers can receive deeper discounts by entering the promo code macrumors at checkout.
Lastly, below you'll find a few sales on the Apple TV 4K and one model of the Apple Watch Series 5. The 32GB Apple TV 4K is on sale for $159, down from $179, representing one of the best prices currently available online for the streaming box. Expercom's deal on the Apple Watch Series 5 is for the 44mm Space Gray Aluminum model at $399, which is also a current low price for this version of the Apple Watch.
16-inch MacBook Pro
Use promo code "macrumors"
- 2.6GHz 6-core, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 5300M (4GB) - $2,597.94, down from $2,799.00 ($201 off)
- 2.3GHz 8-core, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 5500M (4GB) - $2,969.22, down from $3,199.00 ($230 off)
- 2.4GHz 8-core, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, 5500M (8GB) - $3,618.96, down from $3,899.00 ($280 off)
- 2.4GHz 8-core, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD, 5500M (8GB) - $3,990.24, down from $4,299.00 ($309 off)
- 2.4GHz 8-core, 32GB RAM, 8TB SSD, 5500M (8GB) - $5,289.72, down from $5,699.00 ($409 off)
Apple TV 4K
Apple Watch Series 5
- 44mm GPS Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - $399.00, down from $429.00 ($30 off)