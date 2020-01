Exclusive: Expercom Offers MacRumors Readers Best Prices on Custom 16-Inch MacBook Pros (Up to $409 Off), Apple TV 4K, and Apple Watch Series 5

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

16-inch MacBook Pro

Apple TV 4K

32GB - $159, down from $179 ($20 off)

64GB - $179, down from $199 ($20 off)

Apple Watch Series 5

44mm GPS Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - $399.00, down from $429.00 ($30 off)

MacRumors readers have a chance toon a collection of custom configuration 16-inch MacBook Pro models this week, thanks to our new exclusive partnership with Apple reseller Expercom . These notebooks are slight variations on the two base models offered by Apple, with added storage of up to 8TB, more RAM, and improved graphics.The first model on sale is an upgrade on Apple's $2,399.00 16-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. Expercom's custom configuration has an upgraded 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory; it's available for $2,597.94 ($201 off of Apple's original price).The rest of the custom configurations are iterations on Apple's second base model with a 2.3GHz 8-core Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, which runs for $2,799.00. Expercom's models add 64GB RAM, up to 8TB SSD, and improved graphics with up to 8GB of GDDR6 memory. In total, these prices are the lowest you'll find online for the custom configuration MacBook Pros listed below.Because they're custom configurations, shipping estimates are also slightly longer than normal, and the notebooks are estimated to be delivered within 10 to 19 business days. Expercom automatically discounts each 16-inch MacBook Pro below Apple's prices on the same custom configurations, but our readers can receive deeper discounts by entering the promo codeat checkout.Lastly, below you'll find a few sales on the Apple TV 4K and one model of the Apple Watch Series 5. The 32GB Apple TV 4K is, down from $179, representing one of the best prices currently available online for the streaming box. Expercom's deal on the Apple Watch Series 5 is for the 44mm Space Gray Aluminum model at, which is also a current low price for this version of the Apple Watch.Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.