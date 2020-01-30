Satechi Debuts USB-C Multi-Port Adapter With 7 Ports

The adapter, which is designed to be slim and portable, features a Gigabit Ethernet port, an HDMI port, a 60W USB-C port for charging, two USB-A ports, and micro/SD card readers.
Satechi says the added Gigabit Ethernet port is useful when working in spotty WiFi areas, while the HDMI port lets people use any HDMI-enabled monitor while on the go. It supports video output up to 4K at 30Hz.
Like many Satechi products, the new adapter comes in Black, Silver, or Space Gray to match Apple's lineup of devices.
The USB-C Multi-Port Adapter can be purchased from the Satechi website or from Amazon for $80.