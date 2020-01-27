Deals: Amazon Discounts 32GB Cellular 10.2-Inch iPad to $379.99 ($79 Off, Lowest Ever)

Monday January 27, 2020 5:37 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
A new sale on the 10.2-inch iPad from 2019 has opened up this morning on Amazon, providing a round of lowest-ever prices on the cellular model of the tablet. You can get the 32GB cellular iPad for $379.99, down from $459.00, which represents a new low price on this model among the major Apple resellers online.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are also a few Wi-Fi models on sale, starting at $249.99 for the 32GB and increasing to $329.99 for the 128GB model. All of these sales can be found on Amazon, but a few models do have delayed shipping estimates due to low inventory.

10.2-inch iPad Sale


Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

