MacRumors Giveaway: Win Custom-Painted AirPods Pro From ColorWare

For those unfamiliar with ColorWare, it's a company that's been around for a long time, offering custom paint jobs and unique skins for a range of electronic devices, from consoles to earbuds.
AirPods Pro can be ordered from ColorWare in custom colors for a fee of $389 for just the AirPods Pro or $439 for the AirPods Pro and the Wireless Charging Case. It's pricy, but it's the only way to get AirPods Pro in a color other than white.
There are solid and metallic colors, with gloss and matte finishes available. Traditional black, gold, and silver colors are options, but there are also bright shades in every color of the rainbow. If you want AirPods Pro in blue, yellow, orange, green, teal, deep purple, pink, or one of dozens of other colors, ColorWare is the best option. You can even get them painted to match Apple's iPhones.
The AirPods Pro can be custom painted in the same color as the case, or you can order each AirPod Pro and the case in all different colors, so there are quite a few available color combinations to choose from.
ColorWare has been offering custom painted devices since 1998 and has perfected the painting process. ColorWare uses a coating process that includes a primer, an application of a proprietary color formula, and an X2 liquid plastic coating that protects the color. All ColorWare work is guaranteed for 12 months, and 24 months with the purchase of an additional warranty.
Since ColorWare is using AirPods Pro from Apple and painting them, the full AirPods Pro functionality remains intact. There's an H1 chip for quick and easy pairing, silicone tips for a tight in-ear fit, Adaptive EQ, and Active Noise Cancellation.
AirPods Pro are a bit hard to get right now, so custom AirPods Pro purchases made now will arrive in early March. For those who don't need AirPods Pro and prefer standard AirPods, ColorWare also colorizes AirPods and the AirPods case.
We have a set of custom painted AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case to give away, with the winner to choose the color and finish of their choice.
To enter to win our giveaway, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
The contest will run from today (January 17) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on January 24. The winner will be chosen randomly on January 24 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.