Apple TV+ Reaches Multi-Year Agreement With 'Veep' and 'Seinfeld' Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Friday January 17, 2020 9:15 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement with award-winning actress and producer Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who will develop new projects exclusively for Apple TV+ as both an executive producer and actress.


Louis-Dreyfus has broken records with multiple Emmys, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, and Critics Choice Awards for her work as an actress and producer, and is a recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. This marks her first-ever overall deal with a streaming service, according to Apple.

"I am thrilled about this new partnership with my friends at Apple," said Louis-Dreyfus. "Also, many thanks and kudos to my representatives for structuring the deal in such a way that I am paid in AirPods."

Louis-Dreyfus is best known for her long-running roles as Elaine Benes on the popular NBC sitcom "Seinfeld" and Selina Meyer on HBO's political satire comedy series "Veep." She has also appeared on NBC's "Saturday Night Live."

Apple's streaming TV service launched in November for $4.99 per month.

edvj
edvj
15 minutes ago at 09:49 am
Let‘s celebrate with a dance.
[MEDIA=youtube]DY_DF2Af3LM[/MEDIA]
Rating: 5 Votes
DotCom2
DotCom2
31 minutes ago at 09:33 am


More proof that Cook & Co. are Bored with Electronics & Software !

More proof that my Apple stock (AAPL) still has upside. :p
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
DocMultimedia
46 minutes ago at 09:18 am
Nice. Apple continues to lock in some talent. More VEEP!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Eduardo1971
43 minutes ago at 09:22 am
Hilariously lovely statement she made about being paid with AirPods!
Rating: 3 Votes
busuan
busuan
39 minutes ago at 09:26 am
"The real money is in syndication"
Rating: 2 Votes
TJ82
TJ82
10 minutes ago at 09:55 am
She's an actor, not an actress, you unwoke gammon :D
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
iAssimilated
45 minutes ago at 09:19 am
Let us not forget her wonderful job in Veep! Definitely love the Airpods quip as well.

EDIT: Glad to see they updated the story to include Veep.
Rating: 1 Votes
Cosmosent
Cosmosent
41 minutes ago at 09:23 am
More proof that Cook & Co. are Bored with Electronics & Software !
Rating: 1 Votes
yossi
yossi
39 minutes ago at 09:26 am
Gritty seinfeld sequel starring elaine who has to take care of a terminally ill newman
Rating: 1 Votes
gim
gim
20 minutes ago at 09:44 am
Yay, more shows with a strong female lead!
Rating: 1 Votes

