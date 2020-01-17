On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple TV+ Reaches Multi-Year Agreement With 'Veep' and 'Seinfeld' Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Louis-Dreyfus has broken records with multiple Emmys, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, and Critics Choice Awards for her work as an actress and producer, and is a recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. This marks her first-ever overall deal with a streaming service, according to Apple.
"I am thrilled about this new partnership with my friends at Apple," said Louis-Dreyfus. "Also, many thanks and kudos to my representatives for structuring the deal in such a way that I am paid in AirPods."
Louis-Dreyfus is best known for her long-running roles as Elaine Benes on the popular NBC sitcom "Seinfeld" and Selina Meyer on HBO's political satire comedy series "Veep." She has also appeared on NBC's "Saturday Night Live."
Apple's streaming TV service launched in November for $4.99 per month.
