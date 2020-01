A rendering of the Karl office building, designed by British architect David Chipperfield

Apple is expanding its presence in Germany with plans to open a new office building in Munich, Germany, according to German news site Süddeutsche Zeitung Located in the "Karl" office building of the former Mahag site on Karlstrasse, the new office space is expected to house around 1,500 employees when it is completed in 2021.Apple has rented the entire 30,000 square meter location, though declined to respond to questions about the upcoming office space.Apple already operates the Bavarian Design Center in Munich, Germany, with 300 engineers that work on silicon chips and other technologies for Apple devices.