CES 2020: Plugable Launches 100W Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Docking Station

Tuesday January 7, 2020 9:02 AM PST by Juli Clover
Plugable today announced the upcoming launch of the Plugable TBT3-UDZ, a Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Docking Station that offers 100W power delivery, making it suitable for Apple's most powerful notebooks like the new 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The Plugable TBT3-UDZ allows for two additional 4K displays to be connected to a Mac using HDMI or DisplayPort without the need for an external adapter, and there are a total of 14 ports.


There are 2x DisplayPort 1.4 or 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, 7 USB ports (1 USB 10Gb/s port with BC 1.2 charging, 1 USB 10Gb/s port, and 5 5Gb/s ports), 1 SD Card slot, 1 MicroSD Card slot, the 100W power delivery port, and one audio input/output port.


Plugable's docking station will be priced at $299 when it launches in the spring of 2020.

Plugable is also debuting a new $40 USB-C DisplayPort 1.4 MST to Dual HDMI 2.0 Adapter and a $50 2.5Gb/s USB Ethernet Adapter, both of which are set to debut in the second quarter of 2020.

