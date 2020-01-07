CES 2020: Plugable Launches 100W Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Docking Station

The Plugable TBT3-UDZ allows for two additional 4K displays to be connected to a Mac using HDMI or DisplayPort without the need for an external adapter, and there are a total of 14 ports.
There are 2x DisplayPort 1.4 or 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, 7 USB ports (1 USB 10Gb/s port with BC 1.2 charging, 1 USB 10Gb/s port, and 5 5Gb/s ports), 1 SD Card slot, 1 MicroSD Card slot, the 100W power delivery port, and one audio input/output port.
Plugable's docking station will be priced at $299 when it launches in the spring of 2020.
Plugable is also debuting a new $40 USB-C DisplayPort 1.4 MST to Dual HDMI 2.0 Adapter and a $50 2.5Gb/s USB Ethernet Adapter, both of which are set to debut in the second quarter of 2020.